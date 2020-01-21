'Weekend Comedy' - A comedic clash of generations

Rachael Endrizzi, Ken Quiricone, Matthew Scott and Autumn O’Ryan in “Weekend Comedy.”

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents “Weekend Comedy” playing through Feb. 22. This laugh-out-loud, yet heartwarming comedy, was written by Sam Bobrick and first presented in 1985.

Peggy and Frank, a middle-aged couple who have fallen into a marital rut, rent a cabin with romance on their mind. But the mood is broken by the arrival of Jill and Tony, a cohabitating couple in their twenties who are madly in love. After finding the four were accidentally booked into the same cabin, they all decide to stay and a comedic clash of generations is set in motion.

The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate 100-seat theater, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with discounts available for children and groups of 20 or more.

