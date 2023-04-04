Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Food & Wine Festival will offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience of flavor and rhythm from various latitudes of the world.
The event will provide guests with an elevated culinary experience and the opportunity to enjoy live musical performances from some of the most popular artists in the entertainment industry. The event runs through May 21, featuring a total of 20 food and beverage cabins for guests to sip and savor and live concerts. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is included with park admission.
Inspired by a variety of cultures, guests will have the opportunity to explore more than 20 globally inspired culinary offerings. For the perfect pairing, the choices range from 39 wines from regions near and far, 14 craft, domestic and international beers, bourbon tastings and more. From flavors of Asia to Busch Gardens’ own Xcursions store serving house-made coaster themed sweets, there is a dish for every palate at the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is dishing up a variety of headlining concerts for every taste as part of the Food & Wine Festival. Headlining acts spanning genres of pop, rock, country and more, will take the Festival Field Stage for weekends jam-packed with rhythm and flavor. Scheduled performers include 38 Special on April 15, Air Supply on April 22 and Hoobastank on April 29.
All headlining concert performances are included with park admission and will take place in the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival main stage located past the cabins on the Festival Pathway. To view showtimes, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.
The Food & Wine Festival transforms into a melting pot of Latin cultures featuring world-renowned iconic dishes and live música from award-winning Latin artists. For this Latin fiesta, guests can expect a complete transformation of the festival area and enjoy authentic Latin gastronomy and entertainment. Cinco de Mayo and Viva La Música celebrate the diverse Latino heritage and culture with the authentic flavors and rhythms of Mexican, South American and Caribbean countries into the mix.
Cinco de Mayo and Viva la Música takes place every Saturday and Sunday from May 5-21 and are included with daily park admission.
