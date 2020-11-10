Behind the engraved white names of the fallen, Bill Akins could see a faint reflection of himself in the polished black granite of the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida.
A decorated Vietnam veteran himself, Akins was instrumental in the efforts to construct the wall here in Veterans Park in the quaint city of Punta Gorda. That the memorial is a scaled-down version — about half the size — of its namesake that stands in Washington, D.C., does not diminish its full impact on visitors who stop and ponder and pay tribute to all the American lives lost half a world away so many decades ago.
“I’ve been here so many, many times,” Akins said, “and it doesn’t get any easier.”
Within him is the realization that, during the conflict that both defined and divided the generations living in the 1960s, his name could easily have been one of those on the wall, too.
He reached out his hand to touch the glassy smooth surface of the memorial, as if commiserating with the spirits of his fallen comrades, a moment reminiscent of Lee Teter’s famous painting “Reflections.”
Ever since March 2016 — when President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act into law, designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day — Akins has had a dream.
“We’ve honored the ones who didn’t make it back,” he said. “It’s time that we honored the ones who did make it back — while we still can.”
And with that intention began what has fast become the biggest “Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans” event of its kind in history — and that’s according to The Pentagon.
It certainly didn’t start that way. But the more pieces Akins wanted to add to the event to make it truly spectacular, the more he realized he couldn’t do it alone.
“As we started putting this event together, I quickly realized I was in over my head,” he said. “I put together a great crew. Without them I couldn’t have done it. It’s been a team effort.”
And that’s how “Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans 2020” started picking up momentum.
Getting Lee Greenwood on board
Because of the cancelation of the March 28 celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions, the lion’s share of the festivities will now be presented on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. A notable exception: The Vietnam Wall “roll call” — the reading of every single name of the more than 58,000 on the wall — will begin the prior Monday, Nov. 16 and continue until Friday, Nov. 20.
Although he credits the many other volunteers involved, the one thing Akins did do by himself was to capture the attention of the man he considers “the most patriotic singer in America” — Lee Greenwood. He knew the country superstar’s signature mega-hit “God Bless the USA (Proud to Be An American)” — which has been inspiring generations of Americans since its release in 1984 — would perfectly set the tone.
“I knew we had to have him, or the whole thing wouldn’t work,” Akins said.
But how do you reach a Grammy Award-winning artist who has released more than 20 major-label albums and has charted more than 35 singles on the Billboard country music charts?
Akins started with digging for the name of Greenwood’s agent. When the country music star performed in Sarasota last year, Akins was there, and had convinced the agent to allow him to meet Greenwood backstage.
“I was in my wheelchair,” Akins recalled. “I had a packet of information about the event, so I handed it to him. I said, ‘Lee, you probably don’t have this yet. But, Sir, if you would, on the bus home, read it and tell me what you think.’
“After the show, he was outside signing autographs when he saw me and waved me over. He said, ‘Tell me more.’ So I told him, and he immediately told me to call his agent and tell him, ‘We’re in.’”
Greenwood not only agreed to perform his signature song, but also to give a full concert at the conclusion of the entire event.
Akins and his fellow organizers began to add other artists who would capture the flavor the Vietnam War years from the 1960s through the early ’70s: James Marvell of Mercy, Butch Gerace of Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs and country singer-songwriter Bobby G. Rice. They will be joined by country rock artist Jack Michael, who started his professional career in Punta Gorda at age 12, and local favorites Mike Riley and The BoogieMen, who have played more than 150 charity concerts over three decades.
Despite all the musicians involved, rest assured that there will be much more than musical entertainment to highlight the event.
Friday, Nov. 20
At about noon Nov. 20, after the last name is read from the roll call, a somber memorial service at the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida will be held. The service will feature remarks by retired Sgt. 1st Class Melvin Morris, Medal of Honor recipient, prior to the playing of taps, a military salute and the laying of the wreath.
This will be followed by a huge kickoff party starting at 2 p.m. at TT’s Tiki Bar, outside the Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This portion of the event is free to all, and features musical artists The Bandana Band, Bobby G. Rice, James Marvell and Tomey Sellars.
Saturday, Nov. 21
A Welcome Home Parade in Port Charlotte is planned for 9 a.m. Nov. 21. It will include more than a dozen military vehicles, in addition to floats from the American Legion, VFW and other organizations and color guards. The grand marshal will be SFC Melvin Morris, one of the first Green Berets and a recipient of the Medal of Honor in 2014, after being passed over for the recognition because he is Black.
RFC Morris’s exploits in September 1969, for which he received the medal, reads like the script from a John Wayne or Audie Murphy movie. While commanding the Third Company, Third Battalion of the IV Mobile Strike Force near Chi Lang, Vietnam, RFC Morris (then a staff sergeant) led an advance to recover the body of a fallen sergeant across enemy lines. RFC Morris destroyed an enemy force — singlehandedly — with only a bag of grenades, himself taking three bullets in the process.
Gen. Richard Carr, one of the first graduates of the Air Force Academy, who flew 201 combat missions in Vietnam and had some 4,000 hours of flight time piloting the F-4 Phantom — will also be honored. The Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans 2020 parade will be led by true American heroes.
The parade leaves the Port Charlotte Beach Complex on Harbor Boulevard, and then moves onto Edgewater Drive, ending at the newly opened William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park. Following the parade will be a somber “Welcome Home” ceremony.
More than 200 riders are expected to participate in the “Welcome Home Thunder” motorcycle ride, starting at 10 a.m. at the former Elks Building on Veterans Boulevard, and proceeding to the Charlotte County Fairgrounds.
The celebration will then continue at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, with the arrival of the Welcome Home Thunder riders, and performances by the Mike Riley and The BoogieMen and the Jack Michaels Band. The event culminates in a concert by Lee Greenwood, with grand finale fireworks added to the mix.
Gates open at 11 a.m. Opening exercises begin at 1 p.m. and include a “Missing Man” formation warbird flyover at 2 p.m., as well as a Massing of the Flags, with dozens of participating ROTC posts from around the state expected to march.
In one of the event’s more unique promotions, one lucky Vietnam veteran will have the opportu nity to enter a drawing to win a date with Chris Noel, the actress and “pinup girl” who was known as “The Voice of Vietnam” through her popular radio show (“A Date with Chris”) at the time, as well as her visits with the troops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.