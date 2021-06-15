Welcome to Alcatraz. We hope you enjoy your stay. Cirque Italia is proud to present its brand-new production.
Combining elements of mystery, theatrics and acrobatics, Cirque Alcatraz offers an experience like no other.
Take a step back in time and space to when Alcatraz was the most feared prison in existence, where the most dangerous and notorious criminals were kept.
Cirque Alcatraz will be taking the audience on a riveting, sensational journey of the true story of one man’s real-life nightmare of wrongful conviction and subsequent confinement after being sentenced to life in Alcatraz prison.
In the latest production brought to you by Cirque Italia, audience members will be transported through the eyes of two best friends who inadvertently got caught up in the story.
Cirque Alcatraz features riveting aerial acts, jaw-dropping stunts, incredible displays of human strength and balance, mystifying illusions and hilarious comedy while guiding the audience through the story.
Since their opening in 2012, Cirque Italia has received national praise and accolades for their unique ability of fusing traditional circus acts with new and unexpected mediums, resulting in sensational Cirque experiences.
