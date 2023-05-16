Wellen Park debuts Fresh Harvest, Downtown Wellen’s weekly farmers market

Wellen Park new weekly farmers market, Fresh Harvest Farmers Market, begins May 21 in Downtown Wellen.
“We are thrilled to bring Fresh Harvest to Wellen Park residents and visitors,” said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for Wellen Park. “This is such a great way to come out and enjoy downtown while shopping for produce and goods from local vendors.”
Fresh Harvest Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday as part of Downtown Wellen’s event schedule. Attendees can peruse over 30 different vendor booths and stock up on a variety of goods. Vendors will offer produce, herbs, spices, cut flowers, teas, canned and preserved fruits and vegetables, syrups, baked goods, pickled foods, fresh seafood, meats, poultry, eggs, milk, specialty cheeses as well as prepared food and beverages.
“Fresh Harvest is a community hub — a place to meet up with your friends, bring your children or just get a taste of local products,” said Masney. “You’ll connect with the farmers who grow your food and other vendors who have a unique offering of goods. There is something for everyone here.”
Starting in the fall, cooking demonstrations will be offered at Fresh Harvest. Local chefs will lead the demonstrations and provide tips on food preservation and other kitchen skills.
As a producer-only farmers market, Fresh Harvest will feature locally grown and prepared foods with limited exceptions, such as tea and seasonings. A limited selection of craft vendors are also participating in the farmers market.
