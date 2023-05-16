Wellen Park debuts Fresh Harvest, Downtown Wellen’s weekly farmers market

Wild at Heart Flower Truck, a Fresh Harvest participating vendor, is a mobile flower bar that offers fresh cut flowers for patrons to make their own bouquets.

 Photo provided

Wellen Park new weekly farmers market, Fresh Harvest Farmers Market, begins May 21 in Downtown Wellen.

“We are thrilled to bring Fresh Harvest to Wellen Park residents and visitors,” said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for Wellen Park. “This is such a great way to come out and enjoy downtown while shopping for produce and goods from local vendors.”


   
