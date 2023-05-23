Wellen Park hosts Luminescence Festival in honor of Memorial Day

Wellen Park’s Luminescence Festival marks the beginning of the Memorial Day holiday weekend with a moment of reflection as hundreds of glowing luminaries light up nearly three miles of shoreline along the Grand Lake.
Wellen Park invites the community to an evening of illumination and music on May 26 in Downtown Wellen. The Luminescence Festival marks the beginning of the Memorial Day holiday weekend with a moment of reflection as hundreds of glowing luminaries light up nearly three miles of shoreline along the Grand Lake.
The festival also celebrates the 80-acre lake’s ceremonial opening and includes signature jazz performed by Orlando-based Eighth Note Collective on the Solis Hall outdoor stage and a table-decorating contest as part of exclusive VIP experiences.
“We want to provide a meaningful way to bring the community together to honor our veterans and remember their loved ones,” said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for Wellen Park.
“The Luminescence Festival will be a beautiful tribute, with the opportunity for attendees to personalize a luminary.”
Guests must register in advance to receive a lantern bag, marker, tealight and sand. Luminaries will be available for pick up from 6 to 7 p.m. on May 26 in Downtown Wellen during the event.
The festival begins at 6 p.m. with music by Eighth Note Collective, known for its dynamic twist on classical jazz.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for general admission seating.
Luminaries will be placed around the Grand Lake at sundown, along with a special lighted boat parade presented by the Venice Youth Boating Association. A magical display of projection art and live music will take place from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Luminescence Festival’s VIP experience, available for reserved tables of two, four and eight, features a premium location on the event lawn and a chef-prepared picnic basket and wine from The Banyan House restaurant. VIP guests receive stemware, linens, plates, cutlery and a luminary and are encouraged to bring decorative items to design the ultimate tablescape.
An undercover and incognito local design professional will judge tables based on overall design and creativity. The grand prize-winning table receives a $250 gift card to The Banyan House and a case of wine. Three runners-up win $100 gift cards to The Banyan House and a bottle of wine. Picnic basket pick-up and table decorating begin at 5 p.m. at Solis Hall.
