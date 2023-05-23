Wellen Park hosts Luminescence Festival in honor of Memorial Day

Wellen Park’s Luminescence Festival marks the beginning of the Memorial Day holiday weekend with a moment of reflection as hundreds of glowing luminaries light up nearly three miles of shoreline along the Grand Lake.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Wellen Park invites the community to an evening of illumination and music on May 26 in Downtown Wellen. The Luminescence Festival marks the beginning of the Memorial Day holiday weekend with a moment of reflection as hundreds of glowing luminaries light up nearly three miles of shoreline along the Grand Lake.

The festival also celebrates the 80-acre lake’s ceremonial opening and includes signature jazz performed by Orlando-based Eighth Note Collective on the Solis Hall outdoor stage and a table-decorating contest as part of exclusive VIP experiences.


   
