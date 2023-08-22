Solis Hall, the 4,400-square-foot rental event venue, is nestled along downtown’s 80-acre Grand Lake and features an outdoor stage overlooking the Great Lawn and more than 4,000 square feet of outdoor gathering areas, porches and patios along the water.
PhotoS courtesy of Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing and PR
Featuring artificial grass and a heritage oak tree, the intimate Canopy Green is adjacent to Solis Hall.
PhotoS courtesy of Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing and PR
PhotoS courtesy of Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing and PR
Most of Solis Hall’s interior space is dedicated to a main hall, illuminated by expanses of windows and glass doors visually and physically opening to lakefront outdoor areas.
Photo courtesy of Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing and PR
Solis Hall, the region’s newest waterfront venue for weddings, community celebrations, business meetings, milestones and just-because events, is now available to rent in Downtown Wellen.
Photo courtesy of Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing and PR
Wellen Park is hosting its first Wedding Expo at Solis Hall, the region’s newest waterfront venue for weddings, community celebrations, business meetings, milestones and just-because events, in Downtown Wellen on Sept. 16.
The Wedding Expo will feature more than 20 local vendors in the wedding industry to help couples plan their big day.
