Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Key Chorale honor the 'Queen of Soul'

Matelyn Alicia, left, and Naärai will be the featured vocalists in “Grace: The Spirit of Aretha,” a collaboration of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Key Chorale.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY WESTCOAST BLACK THEATRE TROUPE

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Key Chorale will honor Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” on the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking Grammy Award-winning album, “Amazing Grace.”

WBTT artists Matelyn Alicia and Naärai will join Key Chorale, along with featured soloist, Amy Connours, for “Grace: The Spirit of Aretha,” an evening of soulful gospel songs and Franklin’s R&B classics May 8 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.


   
