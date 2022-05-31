In its 23rd season, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will explore the struggles and triumphs of people who sought to realize their own version of the American dream. Whether their dreams came true or were deferred, their stories make for compelling, can’t-miss shows.
“For our 2022-2023 season, we have adopted the theme American Dreams,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “From musical dreams to hopes for better lives in new settlements on the American frontier, this season is a testament to brave souls who broke new artistic and literal ground. And the music, which hails from a variety of genres and eras, is certain to inspire audiences in the WBTT theatre next season.”
Opening the season is “Guys and Dolls,” the 1950 Tony Award-winner for best musical. In New York City, gambler Nathan Detroit dreams of setting up a big dice game while avoiding the authorities — enlisting fellow gambler Sky Masterson to help. Meanwhile, Nathan’s girlfriend, nightclub performer Miss Adelaide, laments their 14-year engagement, while Sky ends up chasing the strait-laced missionary Sarah Brown in a scheme to raise money for the game. Oct. 5-Nov. 20.
During the holiday season WBTT presents “Black Nativity.” This production is a celebration of the Nativity story with gospel, blues, spiritual and Christmas music, paired with the poetry of Langston Hughes and the creativity of WBTT. Children and adults alike will be enthralled by this high-energy, inspiring show. Nov. 30-Dec. 23. “Black Nativity” is not included in the subscription series.
Originally scheduled for the 2019-2020 season — a show that WBTT had previously offered as a staged reading — is “Flyin’ West” by Pearl Cleage. In the 1890s, the lives of a small group of African-American women change after they leave the oppressive South and settle in the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas. Their hopes, dreams and determination to survive in a harsh region are tested as they build new lives for themselves and their families. With flashes of humor amid serious themes, “Flyin’ West” sheds new light on a chapter of American history that’s seldom told, as it explores questions and conflicts that still resonate today. Jan. 4-Feb. 12.
Next up is a sweeping and inspirational journey through 20th century American pop music. "Dreamgirls" chronicles one fictional Motown group's rise from obscurity to superstardom. Through gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco and more, "Dreamgirls" explores themes of ambition, hope and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the music industry. Feb. 22-April 9.
Closing the season is “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue.” Thomas Wright "Fats" Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. His Harlem stride piano style influenced the sound of modern jazz piano. Waller realized his dreams at an early age: he began playing the piano at the tender age of 6 and became a professional keyboard player at 15. In 1922, by the age of 18, he was a recording artist. Nate Jacob’s original tribute to this one-of-a-kind artist and composer of over 400 songs is not to be missed. April 19-May 28.
