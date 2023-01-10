Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe – led by Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs – will present its celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16.

 Photo courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe invites the community to celebrate the rich legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an inspirational performance. The production, titled “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Celebrating His Legacy in Spoken Word and Song,” will feature re-enactments of Dr. King’s speeches, song and dance.

The show, which is arranged and directed by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Jan.16 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.


