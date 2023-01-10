Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe invites the community to celebrate the rich legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an inspirational performance. The production, titled “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Celebrating His Legacy in Spoken Word and Song,” will feature re-enactments of Dr. King’s speeches, song and dance.
The show, which is arranged and directed by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Jan.16 at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota.
Program highlights will include excerpts from Dr. King’s speeches and writings, re-enacted by Reverend Charles McKenzie, interspersed with singing and dancing by some of WBTT’s most popular professional performers as well as students from WBTT’s Stage of Discovery youth training program. Additionally, the 2023 winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay writing contest will be announced.
"Dr. King fought for equality while always exemplifying the values of justice, dignity, courage and service to others,” said Jacobs. “At our organization, our mission is to promote and celebrate the African-American experience — certainly Dr. King's leadership during the Civil Rights Movement is a major part of that experience and we are proud to honor his contributions to creating a more just society for all Americans today."
