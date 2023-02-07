'What the Constitution Means to Me' breathes new life into America’s founding document

Amy Bodnar as Heidi, Deysha Nelson as the student debater and Kevin Loreque as Mike in “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

 Photo courtesy of John Jones/Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre presents the 2019 Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist, “What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck.

Inspired by the playwright’s own experiences as a teenager participating in Constitutional debates across the country, “What the Constitution Means to Me” breathes new life into America’s founding document. Directed by Kate Alexander, the play runs through Feb. 26.


 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments