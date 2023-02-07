Florida Studio Theatre presents the 2019 Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist, “What the Constitution Means to Me” by Heidi Schreck.
Inspired by the playwright’s own experiences as a teenager participating in Constitutional debates across the country, “What the Constitution Means to Me” breathes new life into America’s founding document. Directed by Kate Alexander, the play runs through Feb. 26.
“This play truly personalizes the Constitution,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s Producing Artistic Director. “After reading the script, I was reminded that the Constitution is not just a document for the government to use to manage its citizens, it tells us what our rights and freedoms are. ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ also shows us why the Constitution has withstood the test of time.”
“What the Constitution Means to Me” looks at the U.S. Constitution through the lens of how it directly impacted Schreck’s life and the lives of four generations of women in her family.
Playing the role of Heidi is Amy Bodnar, who was featured in the Broadway productions of “Oklahoma!” and “Ragtime.” Joining Bodnar onstage is Kevin Loreque, who plays many roles over the course of the play.
In Act II, the character of Heidi debates a young woman about whether the Constitution should be abolished or not. Playing the role of the young debater are Deysha Nelson and Marissa Gast, who will share the role.
