Celebrate the 4th at Fishermen’s Village
Sidewalk sale, live music from noon-4 p.m. featuring Rita Beach, Skylark Duo and Ragady Lapsey. Singer Mark Gorka performs from 5-9 p.m. at center court July 4. Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade. Punta Gorda. www.fishville.com.
Rooftop July 4th Celebration
The rooftop at the Wyvern Hotel offers a birds-eye view of independent firework shows by locals. Live music and food and drink specials. DJ Dave from noon-4 p.m. Mark Dupuy from 6-10 p.m. July 4. Pool is open — bring a towel. Fun for the entire family. Wyvern Hotel, 101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-7700 or www.thewyvernhotel.com.
Celebrate the Fourth at the Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum will host a family-friendly Fourth of July, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are lots of interactive activities to enjoy, as well as virtual reality exhibits. Bring the family for a funfilled day and learn more about the veterans who have served our country to protect our freedom. The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
July 4th Celebration in Arcadia
Celebrate July 4th at the Turner Agri-Civic Center. Parking lot will be open at 5 p.m. No flying firework or alcoholic beverages allowed. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Must adhere to guidlines related to COVID 19. Mask are strongly encouraged and social distancing will be enforced on county property. If you are sick, please stay home. 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia. For more information, call 863-993-4807 or www.turnercenter.com.
