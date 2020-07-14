Back 2 School Bash Backpack Giveaway
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting a drive-through Back 2 School Bash, 9-11 a.m., July 18 at Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center. Five hundred backpacks will be given away to the first 350 students entering kindergarten through fifth grade, and to the first 150 students entering sixth through 12th grade. Children must be present to receive a backpack and all families must remain in their vehicles. Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center is located at 23400 Harold Ave. in Port Charlotte. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Contactless Food Drive
San Antonio Catholic Church Saint Vincent DePaul's Food Pantry is having a "Contactless Food Drive" from 2-4 p.m. July 21. The Women's Guild and KofC Council #12456 are sponsoring this drive. The pantry is running very low on the basic food items and are asking for non-perishable food items to help feed the needy families here in our area. Drive to the left side of the church, stay in your car and a masked and gloved volunteer will unload the items from your car. Monetary gifts will also graciously be accepted. The pantry is located at 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.
In the Style of the Florida Highwaymen exhibit
The Venice Art Center Presents “In the Style of the Florida Highwaymen” — a selection of Florida landscape artists from the collection of local artist Gary Felfoldy. Learn about the legacy of the Florida Highwaymen and view a collection inspired by them. This show is open for viewing from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, through July 23. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
Venice Farmers Market
The Venice Farmers Market is reopened July 11 at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 8 am to noon Saturdays through September. 941-445-9209 or www.thevenicefarmersmarket.org.
Broadway Palm cancels 'The Sound of Music'
It is with deep regret that Broadway Palm announces that they have made the difficult decision to cancel their run of "The Sound of Music." The theatre remained optimistic that Southwest Florida would see a decline in cases of COVID-19, but with the numbers continuing to rise they believe this is absolutely essential to protect their guests, staff members, performers and the entire community. All ticket holders for these cancelled performances will be contacted. Their 28th Season is still scheduled as planned and will begin on Aug. 20. For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park Closed July 13-Sept. 7
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor, will be closed July 13 through Sept. 7 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
