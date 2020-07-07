Comedy with Lou Angelwolf
The Library Comedy Club, inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. July 11. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. To purchase tickets, call 305-343-2930.
Summer exhibition schedule at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Selby Gardens will extend “Salvador Dali: Gardens of the Mind through July 26.” The exhibition features the bold blending of the expected and the unexpected, floral and plant displays in the gardens that pay homage to key motifs in Dali’s work such as eggs, eyes, crutches and mathematical concepts. .
From Aug. 8 to Sept. 20, visitors will be able to view both “In Dialogue with Nature: Glass in the Gardens” and “Celebrate Selby Gardens! 40th Annual Juried Photography Exhibition.”
The Sarasota campus will feature nature-inspired glasswork created exclusively by Duncan McClellan and his studio artists which will be displayed in the Tropical Conservatory and in the gardens against a backdrop of lush flowers and plants in the exhibit “In Dialogue with Nature: Glass in the Gardens.”
“Celebrate Selby Gardens! 40th Annual Juried Photography Exhibition” will be on view in the Museum of Botany & the Arts at Selby Gardens’ Sarasota campus. Entry into the exhibition is open to all amateurs, but photos must have been taken at either Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota or Historic Spanish Point campuses. Amateur photographers can enter in five categories. For a list of categories, entry forms and rules, visit selby.org.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Burnt Store Lakes Food Drive
Burnt Store Lakes POA is holding a “contactless” drive-through food drive at Burnt Store Lakes Community Park to help stock the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 10. Those wishing to donate food should drive to the park entrance on 24484 Rio Togas Road, which is off Burnt Store Road, south of the main entrance to the Burnt Store Lakes community. Participants can remain in their vehicles, while volunteers, wearing masks remove food donations from the trunk. For more information please contact BSLfooddrive@gmail.com.
The Alliance for the Arts GreenMarket
The Alliance for the Arts GreenMarket is open to the public from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday with added precautions and following CDC guidelines. The Alliance for the Arts campus located at 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers Vendors will be required to wear face coverings or masks, limit product handling and provide any necessary handwash or sanitizer stations for themselves and their patrons. No sampling of products will be allowed at the market. Vendors will be spaced out to follow physical distancing guidelines. Patrons are asked to wear masks, pay in exact change and not linger on property. Public restrooms will not be available. For more information, visit ArtInLee.org/GreenMarket or call 239-939-2787.
Pancake breakfast with Santa
9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. July 12 at Southern Grill Restaurant, The Shell Factory and Nature Park, 16554 N. Cleveland Ave., N. Fort Myers. RSVP by July 11, by calling Mary at 239-995-2141 ext. 11012. Celebrate Christmas in July from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 1-July 31.The Shell Factory and Nature Park, 16554 N. Cleveland Ave., N. Fort Myers. www.shellfactory.com.
