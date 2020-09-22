'Suzanne Vega Live From The Blue Note' — A live stream event
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in conjunction with seated.com will present a live stream event: “Suzanne Vega Live From The Blue Note– An Evening of New York Songs and Stories" at 9 p.m. Oct. 7.
Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega released her latest album, "An Evening of New York Songs and Stories," on Sept. 11.
“I recorded these songs at the Café Carlyle in New York City,” Vega says of the album. “It’s a small, exclusive club that has hosted legends from Eartha Kitt to Judy Collins and is also known to be the place where Jackie Kennedy met Audrey Hepburn. I love it for its bohemian old-world glamour! I included songs that were inspired by New York City or for which New York provided the backdrop, including “Walk on the Wild Side” by my late, great friend, Lou Reed—a song I rarely heard him sing himself.”
"An Evening of New York Songs and Stories" finds Vega backed by longtime guitarist and musical director Gerry Leonard, bassist Jeff Allen and keyboardist Jamie Edwards. Produced by Leonard, mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Kevin Killen and mastered by Grammy Award winner Bob Ludwig, the album was recorded in early 2019 and includes familiar songs like “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner” and deep cuts from Vega’s catalog including “Frank and Ava” and “Ludlow Street.” The mix of repertoire also features “New York Is My Destination” from Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening with Carson McCullers, Vega’s 2016 album from her one-woman play about the Southern gothic novelist Carson McCullers.
Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has given sold-out concerts in many of the world’s best-known venues. Known for performances that convey deep emotion, Vega’s distinctive, “clear, unwavering voice” (Rolling Stone) has been described as “a cool, dry sandpaper-brushed near-whisper” by The Washington Post, with NPR Music noting that she “has been making vital, inventive music” throughout the course of her decades-long career.
Bearing the stamp of a masterful storyteller who “observes the world with a clinically poetic eye” (The New York Times), Vega’s songs have tended to focus on city life, ordinary people and real-world subjects. Notably succinct and understated, her work is immediately recognizable—as utterly distinct and thoughtful as it was when her voice was first heard on the radio over 30 years ago.
Ticket sales and the live stream will take place at www.seated.com. Ticket purchaser will be able to access the live stream link from their order confirmation email and will also receive a reminder 15 minutes before the stream begins. If ticket purchaser cannot attend the live stream at the specified time, they can re-watch the archived stream on the same link for up to 72 hours. Tickets are $24. To purchase tickets, go to bbmannpah.com/suzannevega_live.
Artists wanted for Libraries and History Centennial Art Show
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)" by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland, for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February. Books are available through your public libraries. Submissions run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: Painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry. Email portcharlottelibrary@charlottecountyfl.gov for submission details.
Sons of Italy Karaoke
Every Tuesday, Karaoke by Tom Lloyd. Bring your own food and beverages. Doors open at 5 p.m. Karaoke from 6-9 p.m. $5 per person.
Every Thursday, karaoke and pasta night. Bring your own beverages. Doors open at 5 p.m. Pasta Dinner at 6 p.m. and karaoke from 7 p.m. $12 per person.
3725 Easy St., Port Charlotte, For reservation, call 941-764-9003.
