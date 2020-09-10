Punta Gorda Charlotte Library opens
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library reopened Sept. 8 at limited capacity from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and the other three library locations. The service is offered 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Signs will be posted at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library for following the CDC guidelines and floors will be marked to indicate appropriate social distancing. Plexiglass shields are installed and hand sanitizer is available to the public. Face coverings will be required while visiting the library. Patrons are expected to follow all facility rules and CDC guidelines. Laptop computers will be available for use without reservation. Use will be limited to 1 ½ hours per person per day. All library materials, except magazines and newspapers, are available. The meeting and study rooms are closed.
Pavilion Rentals resume
Charlotte County pavilion reservations will be available beginning Sept. 25. For pavilion rental information visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and click Facility Rentals. For information, contact Tringali Recreation Center at 941-681-3742.
Opposite exhibits 'COLOR' and 'Black & White' pair up
The Visual Arts Center will introduce new exhibits Sept. 14, kicking off what is typically a busy season of exhibits and education. "COLOR" will be on display in the Main Gallery and Black & White will be on display in Goff Gallery at 210 Maud St, Punta Gorda.
Both exhibits feature a variety of 2D and 3D media, and both are focused on color, or the lack thereof.
While "COLOR" is centered around an expression of emotion and imagination using a variety of vivid hues, "Black & White" challenges artists to use only a grayscale, with an emphasis on lines, value, and texture. Displayed together at the VAC, the complimentary exhibits create an exciting visual experience. The VAC will host a virtual Awards Presentation for "COLOR" via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Following the awards, both exhibits will also be available as a virtual tour at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
The VAC has a “no touch” thermometer at the front desk to be used for group activities, plus gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant hand soap, sprays, wipes and automatic dispensers available for staff and customers to minimize potential virus spread. We have engaged additional daily cleaning measures. As an extra precaution, we encourage each participant to wipe their space before and after use. Masks are required in accordance with the City of Punta Gorda Ordinance.
Chabad of Venice to offer outdoor High Holiday service
With the High Holidays approaching and COVID-19 creating difficulties for many in joining a traditional synagogue service, Chabad of Venice & North Port will hold an outdoor Rosh Hashanah [Shofar] service at noon and 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the parking lot of the Chabad Education Center, 21560 Angela Lane, Venice, open free to all.
The service, which will include prayers for the wellbeing of all humanity — a key theme of Rosh Hashanah — will also be centered around hearing the sound of the Shofar, the central observance of the holiday. It will be one of thousands listed on Chabad.org/HighHolidayServices, the world’s largest directory of outdoor High Holiday services.
The 30-minute service will include the sounding of the shofar as well as selected prayers from the High Holiday liturgy. The service will enable everyone to hear the shofar, and bring a heightened sense of community during this difficult time.
For those not able to leave their home, Chabad of Venice is offering Rosh Hashanah-at-Home kits, which will bring many of the resources Venice’s Jews usually enjoy at synagogue into their homes. The kits will include a holiday guide, a machzor prayerbook, candles and traditional Rosh Hashanah treats.
To ensure the wellbeing of participants, those present at the event will be asked to wear masks and stay six feet away from people not living in the same household.
For more information, call 941-493-2770, email info@chabadofveice.com or visit www.chabadofvenice.com.
