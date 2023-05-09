Star Newman seemed clearly twisted but Penn and Teller knew the method behind her madness.
The Sarasota magic performer didn’t stump the famed illusionist duo in her appearance on their Las Vegas TV show “Fool Us,” but they really liked the new twist she gave the trick. She presented the audience, Penn Jillette said, “a really, really much better version of the trick we knew.”
Newman had just done a routine that magicians typically perform on the floor, appearing to twist their heads over and over in excruciating fashion.
Newman’s grimace-inducing version is sleight of hand, or at least something like that. She first did the trick with half her arm inside a small box with window openings on both sides. This treated viewers to the twisting as the show’s stage host turned the box.
In the follow-up trick, Newman extended her left arm with her palm and fingers touching a square plexiglass plate. The arm seemed to twist in complete revolutions as Teller and the host turned the plexiglass plate counterclockwise. A smile never left her face while a national audience grimaced.
“Such a smart idea using a version of the head twister,” Jillette said afterward.
None of this should have been a surprise to the audience, Newman having given a heads-up that it wouldn’t be pretty. “You will see some things you don’t want to see,” said Newman, a Minnesota native and Sonoma State University theater major who owes her name “Star” to hippy parents.
The idea was to leave them “amazed or grossed out,” or perhaps both. Getting that done achieves the connection Star wants with whomever is watching the twister trick.
Jillette affirmed Newman’s theory, telling her that they’d like to be “grossed out” again when she returns to the show.
Back at her Florida home a year later, the entertainer who calls herself a magician/mentalist prone to comedy explained she sought to share a “magic moment.”
“Even if it’s gross — that’s a connection,” Newman said in an interview ahead of the May 13 Mother’s Day Eve “Whatta Mom” show in which she will join women comedians C.P. Post, Wendi Scianna and Lynn Lane at the Common Grounds Performance Hall in North Port.
Newman has lived in Sarasota nearly 7 years. Venice standup comic and comedy-show producer Kathy McSteen tracked her down about a year ago after hearing about her “comedic magic.”
“I just loved her immediately,” said McSteen, creator of the Florida Comedy Network, a business umbrella McSteen set up after she added show productions to her comedy work.
McSteen saw Newman’s Penn & Teller “Fool Us” show performance but did not catch that she lived nearby in Sarasota.
The performance left McSteen with two impressions: Newman is chock full of both people and theater skills.
McSteen brought her into “the comedy world down here,” Newman said.
Star Newman’s Mother’s Day Eve performance at North Port’s Common Grounds Hall will be before an audience that is “smart, warm and ready to laugh,” McSteen said. “I think they will love Star Newman’s comedic magic.”
McSteen observed that “misdirection” shapes Newman’s act. “Star does it with misdirection with her illusions,” she said. “Comedians do it with their language.”
