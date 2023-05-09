Star Newman seemed clearly twisted but Penn and Teller knew the method behind her madness.

The Sarasota magic performer didn’t stump the famed illusionist duo in her appearance on their Las Vegas TV show “Fool Us,” but they really liked the new twist she gave the trick. She presented the audience, Penn Jillette said, “a really, really much better version of the trick we knew.”


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments