Where’s Waldo? In Punta Gorda, of course.
The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout our community this July. Find Waldo Local is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement in our community, including Hessler’s Floor Covering, Punta Gorda Coffee and Tea and The Yoga Sanctuary.
Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Punta Gorda!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot. And to make things a little more challenging, Waldo’s nemesis, Odlaw, will also be hiding in Copperfish Books. Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing on July 31, with the top prize being a copy of "Where’s Waldo? Destination: Everywhere!," a tribute to Waldo’s many decades of wandering. July 31 is also the date of the Find Waldo Local wrap party, which goes from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Prizes, giveaways and lots of fun for all participants.
Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes took the world by storm in the late 1980s, and since then they have held a cherished spot on bookstore shelves. There are now over 72 million Waldo books in print worldwide, and they’ve been translated into over thirty languages. An entire generation has grown up searching for Waldo.
Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and two hundred and fifty independent bookstores across the country for some hide-and-seek fun to encourage communities to patronize their local businesses. There is no charge to participate and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Punta Gorda, call Copperfish Books at 941-250-2560.
Copperfish Books is at 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Additional information is available at www.copperfishbooks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.