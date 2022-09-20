Jill Krasner

Jill Krasner's “Where We Live,” an exhibit of concertina sketchbooks and paintings, will be on display until Sept. 29 at the Venice Art Center.

 Photo by Lori Sax

“Where We Live,” an exhibit of concertina sketchbooks and paintings by Jill Krasner runs through Sept. 29 at Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 

Krasner says she first discovered the art of creating concertina sketchbooks during the first few months of the COVID lockdown.


