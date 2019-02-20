It’s no longer Mindi Time.
Mindi Abair, the saxophonist who put her stamp on the Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival, is no longer part of the show.
The former Punta Gorda resident became the face of the festival with eight consecutive appearances. But she has moved on musically, shifting from jazz to blues/rock, and now has her own festival in town in November.
Last year, she helped MC the Wine & Jazz Festival with John Wright, the president of the sponsoring Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and made a musical cameo. But that was all.
This year — the festival’s 14th — plans do not call for her to play any role when the show hits Laishley Park on Feb. 23. The park will open at about 12.30 p.m. The first act is scheduled to take the stage at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $75.
“Mindi meant a lot to the Wine & Jazz Festival and still means a great deal to the people of Punta Gorda,” Wright said. “But she has moved on, and so are we moving on.”
The festival has lined up three big-name acts to perform during a day that has become synonymous with relaxing with a couple glasses of fine wine, good food, and top-shelf jazz.
“It has always been somewhat like enjoying yourself in your own backyard,” Wright said. “The difference is, the backyard holds 2,500 people who come from all over the world to be part of the occasion.”
Still, intimacy is a special feature of the Wine & Jazz Festival. Grammy Award-winning musicians perform with fans literally at their feet, the stage is so accessible. VIP tickets, for instance, offer stage-front seats and a dance area.
Saxophonist Gerald Albright is this year’s headliner. He has played the Wine & Jazz Festival in the past, but this will be his Punta Gorda debut as a solo act. He has toured with such acts as Les McCann, Jeff Lorber, Teena Marie, the Winans, Marlena Shaw, Quincy Jones and Whitney Houston.
“We are expecting a high-energy performance,” Wright said.
The Sax Pack will precede Albright on stage. It’s a smooth-jazz group featuring three saxophone players: Jeff Kashiwa, Steve Cole and Kim Waters.
What some don’t know about the 55-year-old Kashiwa is that he credits the public-school music program in Seattle for sparking his interest in music, underscoring the importance of art’s role in public education.
Guitarist Matt Marshak is scheduled to open the show. The Long Island native began his career as a sideman on New York’s Bleeker Street, gravitated to funk and jazz, and now is exploring singer-songwriter country Americana roots music, according to his website.
“This show will be spectacular with high-energy performers from beginning to end,” Wright said. “It’s going to make for a hugely entertaining day.”
Ticket prices range from $75 to $190. Pets, coolers and brown-bag alcohol are banned.
For more information, go to www.puntagordachamber.com or call 941-639-3720.
