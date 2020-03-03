Wine, music, memories at ‘A Night at the Museum’

Provided by Gulf Theater
Isaac James, who manages the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, also happens to be a talented classical pianist who has performed all over the country as an accompanist, with orchestra’s and as a soloist.
So, it was a no-brainer when the idea was brought about for him to perform with tenor Skip Potter to help raise funds for the museum’s veterans advocacy programs. And what better way than add an amenity to the evening by offering wine tasting to go with it?
Called “A Night at the Museum: Wine, Music and Memories,” James and Potter will perform showtunes, along with some opera and classical music, while guests taste test from 21 wines – seven sweet, seven red, seven white — offered by the Gilded Grape Winery of Port Charlotte.
The show is scheduled to be held outdoors on the museum’s veranda on March 13. Tickets, which are $45, cover everything from the wine to the music to the hors dourves that will be served.
Potter is a member of the Vermont Chamber Artists, a group of 16 professional Vermont and New Hampshire choral singers dedicated to giving back to the community. James has been performing with Potter for more than 10 years.
“He’s a fantastic musician,” James said. “He has such an artistic voice, a great tenor tone, and we’re bringing him down to sing some Broadway show tunes and opera.”
James will accompany him, and also provide solo selections on the piano.
“I’ll give him 10 or 15 minutes off, give him a break, and play a classical piece or two,” James said.
Funds from the event will go to offset the cost of the museum’s veterans advocacy programs such as the Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA), Fold 3, and Project Healing Waters and many more.
VITA promotes creative writing, musical, and visual arts disciplines as a progressive art form and therapeutic outlet for veterans. Fold 3 is a museum library program that provides detailed military information about a name typed into its search function by researchers. Project Healing Waters is a group that meets at the museum to teach veterans how to fly fish.
The museum supports many other veterans programs without charge.
“It’s one of the purposes of the museum,” James said. “It not only preserves our military heritage through its artifacts and interactive exhibits, it promotes veterans and their causes in numerous ways.”
The show will include talks about the various wines interspersed with the music. Guests will be able to listen and learn while they’re sipping their win and being entertained by two highly regarded musicians.
“It’s going to be a fantastic evening,” James said.
James’ website is www.isaacjamespiano.com.
