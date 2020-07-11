"Weeping Waters" by Roseline Young was the first place winner in the Visual Arts Center's The Members' Showcase.
The Punta Gorda center hosted a virtual awards presentation via Facebook Live July 9 to celebrate the winning showcase artists. Their work featured a variety of mediums and styles.
“It is my favorite exhibit of the year” explained Executive Director Janet Watermeier, “Because whether you choose to tour it in ten minutes, or slow down and really take your time, you will experience a fantastic sampling of the finest artists in Southwest Florida.”
The Members' Showcase received a total of 291 works of art, which were peer-judged by fellow exhibiting artists. Each judge selected 10 favorite works of art, for a total of 240 votes cast to determine the winning artwork.
Other winners included:
Second Prize: "What Next?" By Jill Lindsay
Third Prize: "Imperial Destroyer" by Victor Gartner
Merit: "I’m Melting" by Barbara Zappulla
Merit: "A Kyoto Geisha in Cherry Blossoms" by Susan Kapuchinski
Merit: "Dragon Slayer" by Kathy Wood
Merit: "Muir Woods Stream" by Valdimir Chapko
The Members' Showcase exhibit is on display at the VAC in both the Main Gallery and Goff Gallery through August 6. This exhibit also is available to view as a virtual tour at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
The Visual Arts Center’s Gallery and Store are open Monday – Friday, from 10am – 2pm.
