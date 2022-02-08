The 2022 Winter Opera Festival will see the return of full-scale opera to the stage of the historic Sarasota Opera House with Puccini’s "Tosca," Donizetti’s "The Daughter of the Regiment," Bizet’s "The Pearl Fishers" and Verdi’s "Attila." The 2022 Winter Opera Festival will also mark the 40th season of Victor DeRenzi as artistic director and principal conductor.
General Director Richard Russell stated, “The community has been so generous with support over the past year, and we wanted to show our appreciation by making a return to ‘normal’ as soon as possible.” Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi added, “We are very much looking forward to having the community gathered in the theater again and enjoying live opera together.”
2022 Winter Opera Festival
Puccini’s 'Tosca'
On Feb. 12, Sarasota Opera will open the 2022 Winter Opera Festival with Giacomo Puccini’s "Tosca," one of the world’s most beloved operas. Set in Rome, a diva’s jealousy plays into the hands of the lecherous chief of police, Baron Scarpia. An escaped political prisoner seeks the help of his friend, the painter Mario Cavaradossi, the lover of the famous diva Floria Tosca. In an attempt to recapture the fugitive, Scarpia plants a seed of suspicion in Tosca and sets a dreadful trap. Soprano Ann Toomey will make her Sarasota Opera debut as Floria Tosca, the fiery diva. Tosca’s lover, the painter Cavaradossi, will be played by Ben Gulley who last appeared on the Sarasota Opera stage in 2019 as Ismaele in "Nabucco." Also returning from the cast of "Nabucco" is Stephen Gaertner, who will portray the police chief Scarpia. "The Sacristan" will be sung by Sarasota Opera audience favorite, Italian bass-baritone Stefano de Peppo, who most recently performed with the company in the 2021 productions of "Maid to Mistress" and "Il signor Bruschino." Real-life opera couple Caitlin Crabill, who sang the title role in 2020’s "La Wally," and Samuel Schlievert, who played Dormont in "The Silken Ladder," will unite on stage as Tosca and Cavaradossi for the March 11 performance only, joined by Alexander Charles Boyd as Scarpia. Maestro Victor DeRenzi will lead the Sarasota Opera Orchestra. "Tosca" will have eight performances: Feb. 12, 16, 20, 22, 24, 27 and March 11, 19.
Donizetti’s 'The Daughter of the Regiment'
Donizetti’s romantic comedy "The Daughter of the Regiment" opens on Feb. 19. Love for Marie, a girl raised by a French regiment, will lead the young Tonio to unexpected lengths in this colorful comedy set in the Tyrol during the Napoleonic Wars. Soprano Jessica Sandidge will play Marie, the orphaned girl raised by a French regiment. Sandidge was last seen at Sarasota Opera in the 2020 productions of "La Wally" and "La boheme." Also returning from the "La boheme" cast is William Davenport who will play Tonio, the Tyrolean villager after Marie’s heart. Sergeant Sulpice will be performed by baritone Matthew Hanscom, who played Papageno in 2019’s "The Magic Flute." Mezzo soprano Lisa Chavez will portray the Marquise of Berkenfield, who performed the title role in "Dido and Aeneas" with the Sarasota Opera earlier in 2021. Maestro Jesse Martins will conduct. "The Daughter of the Regiment" will have seven performances: Feb. 19, 23, 26 and March 1, 3, 6, 18.
Bizet’s 'The Pearl Fishers'
Set in legendary Ceylon, longtime friends Nadir and Zurga are reunited. Their friendship faltered when they shared the same forbidden love for the priestess Leila — a love they swore to renounce. Opening on March 5, Bizet’s "The Pearl Fishers" will feature audience favorite Hanna Brammer in the role of the priestess Leila. Brammer recently played Giulia in "The Silken Ladder,." Nadir, one of two pearl fishers bound in a love triangle, will be portrayed by tenor Andrew Surrena, who most recently sang Aeneas in 2021’s "Dido and Aeneas." Baritone Kyle Oliver will play the second pearl fisher Zurga was a 2021 Sarasota Opera Resident Artist. The High Priest Nourabad will be played by bass David Weigel, making his Sarasota Opera debut. Marcello Cormio will conduct. "The Pearl Fishers" will have six performances: March 5, 8, 10, 13, 16, 19.
Verdi’s 'Attila'
Attila the Hun has conquered most of Western Europe and is about to take Rome itself but is brought to his knees by his love for a female warrior, Odabella. Last seen during the Verdi Cycle in 2007, "Attila" returns to the stage on March 12, with the title role reprised by longtime Sarasota audience favorite bass Young Bok Kim. Kim most recently graced the stage in the November 2020 recital “Live at Sarasota Opera,” and prior to that he sang in Winter 2020’s "La boheme" and "La Wally." His love interest Odabella will be portrayed by soprano Rochelle Bard, who last sang with the company in 2019 as Abigaille in "Nabucco." Matthew Vickers will play the knight Foresto. Vickers has performed with the company in numerous productions since 2015. The role of Roman general Ezio will be played by baritone Brian Major, who was last at Sarasota Opera as a Studio Artist in 2016. Longtime Sarasota audience favorite bass Stefano de Peppo will play Leone, an old Roman. Maestro Victor DeRenzi will conduct. "Attila" will have five performances: March 12, 15, 17, 20, 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.