Winterfest Maiden Cane

Maiden Cane will close the event performing from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MAIDEN CANE

The community is invited to a day of outdoor music, events and food Jan. 28 to help a local nonprofit.

Winterfest is the annual fundraiser for When All Else Fails, an organization that provides resources and aid to South Sarasota County and West Charlotte County residents.


