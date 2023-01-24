The community is invited to a day of outdoor music, events and food Jan. 28 to help a local nonprofit.
Winterfest is the annual fundraiser for When All Else Fails, an organization that provides resources and aid to South Sarasota County and West Charlotte County residents.
More than eight food trucks are planning to be there offering a variety of items at the American Legion Post 254 in North Port. Beverages will be available for purchase inside the American Legion.
“Our goal is to raise $20,000 to help victims of Hurricane Ian,” said Justin Willis, spokesperson for When All Else Fails. “We are raising money to purchase and distribute drywall to families that are still waiting on FEMA and insurance claims. We can at least provide enough for a family to re-build two bedrooms so they can move back into their damaged homes.”
Entry cost is $20 for all day for adults, kids are $10. There will be a 50/50 raffle, vendors and nonprofits onsite. This is an all-cash event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. No coolers allowed. Parking is free and shuttle service will be available to and from the stage area.
The music starts with Whiskey Corners from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Ricky Valido, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by Paisley Craze from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Maiden Cane will close the event performing from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
