By Su Byron
Englewood Art Center
Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents “Without Words,” an exhibition of mixed media collage and assemblage by Susan Zukowsky, through Oct. 4. The opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Zukowsky has a passion for the printed image. “I was raised on reproductions,” she said. “Printed imagery has an amazing associative power.”
The artist’s assemblages plug into that power, combining print iconography and disparate objects. The result is an illusion of depth and a celebration of tactile materiality. But communication is always the point. “I’m like a writer,” says Zukowsky. “Instead of typing or penning the written word, I create my narrative by appropriating images from our media culture. I speak to such varied topics as war, economics, religion, motherhood, nature, loss and love. My art has always been intuitive and narrative — offering the viewer his or her own interpretation. While personal ‘meanings’ may drive my work, the gift to the viewer is the preservation of emotions.”
In “Without Words,” Zukowsky will exhibit approximately 20 mixed media collages and assemblage. She uses appropriated images from the popular media culture in combination with disparate materials such as feathers, mirrors, knitting needles, rubber balls, beads and buttons. Zukowsky describes the art that results as “hardscrabble works formed in the light of boundless imagination with low-tech tools of blade and shears, needle and thread and glue. They are mysteriously poetic visual statements.”
Zukowsky was born in 1949 in Montgomery, Alabama, into an Air Force family. While growing up, she attended many different schools in Guam, Texas, Alabama and Florida. Picture books became a source of solace and fantasy. Art was a companion. She received her B.A. in Fine Art from the University of South Florida, Tampa, in 1971. While majoring in printmaking, she assisted the Master Printers of Graphic Studio in the production of work by Rauschenberg, Rosenquist and Ruscha. Zukowsky has exhibited in numerous solo and group shows across the nation, and her collages are included in the collections of, among others, the Miami Public Library Art Collection, the Mayo Clinic Collection, the Museum of Art Deland Collection and the Prudential Insurance Company of America Corporate Collection.
For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
