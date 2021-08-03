The host grabs the mic to introduce the next stand-up in the club comedy contest. Pacing in a tight circle, the only woman out of 12 performers is poised to rock the house with a tight, original routine.
Revving up the crowd, the host shouts, “Are you ready for a funny female?” Then he quips, “Just joking! Women aren't funny.”
The comedienne's face briefly goes blank as the host guffaws and the audience pelts him with laughs. She gathers herself, beams a brilliant smile in the host's direction, steps on stage, and goes to work.
“That didn't happen during a sit-com set in the 1950s. It happened this July in an area club,” says local comedy show producer and performer Kathy McSteen. “Getting just 5, 10 or 15 minutes on stage for nothing or token gas money — much less respect for their hard work — is the rule rather than the exception for most women developing their acts.”
“It's tough even for seasoned female pros to get booked. Look at the coming attraction rosters for the local clubs. There's maybe one girl to 8 or 9 guys, if that. Comedy glass ceilings are as hard to shatter as corporate ones,” McSteen laments.
What's a gal to do? McSteen's response is “Pull up your big girl smarty-pants, work harder and put on your own show!” That's just what she's doing with "Women of Comedy III: Third Time's a Charmer."
Touring pro Leslie Norris Townsend headlines this special event. “Twelve years ago, Leslie created the national "Clean Comedy Challenge" with three days of master classes and shows that attract performers from across the country.” McSteen adds.
“Leslie is bringing one of her contest finalists, Chicagoan Michelle Krajecki, with her. Tara Zimmerman, a Tampa Bay favorite, will also perform. I'll be hosting,” says McSteen, “but my job is to get the party started, stand back and let these ladies make you laugh.”
