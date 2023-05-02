Women's Health & Safety Matters Expo it is all about mom

The event features a mammogram bus for women in need of an exam, women and children health care services and products, skin cancer screenings, free table massages, women's riding safety course signup from Harley-Davidson, mental health help, and other women's employment services including resume writing and more.

 SHUTTERSTOCK

The Kiwanis Club of North Port is sponsoring a women's health expo that will feature free mammograms, table massages and motorcycle riding lessons. 

The Women's Health & Safety Matters Expo is set for May 6 at the Morgan Family Center in North Port.


   
