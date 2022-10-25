Wonderworks offers Spooktacular magic show for Halloween

Pick a card, any card during the Halloween Spooktacular Show at Wonderworks Orlando.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY WONDERWORKS ORLANDO

Back by popular demand, WonderWorks Orlando is inviting guests to check out "The Outta Control Spooktacular Magic Dinner Show."

Running nightly during October, the family-friendly show offers an excellent way for guests of all ages to get into the Halloween spirit. The show will feature a variety of fun and interactive segments that audiences won’t want to miss. Shows will be offered nightly at 6 p.m., with 8 p.m. shows on Saturdays and other select dates.


