Wonderworks offers Spooktacular magic show for Halloween

Back by popular demand, WonderWorks Orlando is inviting guests to check out "The Outta Control Spooktacular Magic Dinner Show."
Running nightly during October, the family-friendly show offers an excellent way for guests of all ages to get into the Halloween spirit. The show will feature a variety of fun and interactive segments that audiences won’t want to miss. Shows will be offered nightly at 6 p.m., with 8 p.m. shows on Saturdays and other select dates.
“This spooky version of our magic comedy dinner show is a great option for visiting and local families looking to get into the Halloween spirit,” said Brian Wayne, general manager at WonderWorks Orlando. “The stage, magicians, tricks, and dining room will all be transformed for an entire month for some scary good fun.”
The "Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show" is the longest-running show of its kind. The show stars Tony Brent, who combines magic, impersonations and high-energy improvisational comedy.
Through October 2022, the show will take on a Halloween theme, offering families a fun and unique experience. The dinner includes unlimited fresh hand-tossed cheese and pepperoni pizza, salad, beer, wine, soda and a Halloween-themed dessert.
With its Halloween twist, the show will feature family-friendly comedy, spooky magic and stories, card tricks, predictions, levitating items and lots of audience participation.
Some shows will even feature a tribute to Harry Houdini, the famous magician who died on Halloween in 1926.
“You won’t want to miss this spooktacular show. We’ve got a lot of tricks up our sleeves this Halloween season!” said Tony Brent, headlining magician in "The Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show" at WonderWorks Orlando.
WonderWorks Orlando offers more than 100 hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) exhibits that challenge the mind and spark the imagination, including Hurricane Shack, Bed of Nails, Bubble Lab, the glow-in-the-dark ropes course and the Astronaut Training Gyro.
