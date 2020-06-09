After being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WonderWorks Orlando reopened on May 29.
“We are ready to open our doors, it’s been a stressful time for us all and we hope to provide a fun family filled outlet for all our guests to have some fun,” says Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando.
The new COVID-19 safety protocols that have been adopted include reduced capacity and hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, hand sanitizer stations, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment. The attraction also has a few interactives closed for the time being, including the ropes course and the rock wall. Guests are encouraged to review all safety rules prior to their visit on the web page devoted to COVID-19 at www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/covid-19.
To help guests remember these new protocols, they will be welcomed back with reminders and signage from WonderWorks two mascots- Professor Wonder and Orbit.
“We’ve taken every measure to make our guests comfortable during our reopening and beyond,” continues Wayne.
The interactive indoor amusement park offers STEM-focused activities for all ages. There are over 100 hands-on activities that are focused on the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math. Some of the exhibits will include a bubble room, Professor Wonder’s adventure, interactive sandbox, illusion art gallery, and xtreme 360 bikes. WonderWorks Orlando will open at 10 a.m. For more information on WonderWorks, visit the site at www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando.
WonderWorks, the upside-down adventure, is a science-focused indoor amusement park for the mind that holds something unique and interesting for visitors of all ages. Feel the power of 74 mph hurricane–force winds in the Hurricane Shack. Make huge, life–sized bubbles in the Bubble Lab. Get the NASA treatment in our Astronaut Training Gyro and experience zero gravity. Nail it by lying on the death–defying Bed of Nails. Conquer your fear of heights on our indoor Glow-In-The-Dark Ropes Course. WonderWorks is also home to The Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show which features nightly live performances and includes unlimited food and beverages during the show. WonderWorks has locations in Orlando, Pigeon Forge, Panama City Beach, Myrtle Beach, Syracuse and Branson. For more information, visit WonderWorksonline.com, and follow @WonderWorksORL on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
WonderWorks Orlando is at 9067 International Drive, Orlando.
