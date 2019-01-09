Amazing wood carvings and intricate wood turnings will be on display at the 2019 Florida Winter National Wood Art Expo & Competition taking place at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center this weekend.
“We expect over 500 entries in the wood carving category and over 100 in the woodturning category this year. All will be eligible to win cash prizes and ribbons, of course, but to make things more fun this year, we have added a new event called Cocktail Floaters. The entry must be made out of wood with a natural or painted finish and can be anything that floats in its natural or upright position. Entries must not exceed 3 1/2 inches and be able to pass through a 3 1/2 inch circle,” explained Gary Johnson, President of the Southwest Florida Woodcarvers, Inc, a nonprofit club that is sponsoring the show where categories range from novice, intermediate, advanced and master’s degrees.
A special Youth Division category for youngsters 12 and under or teens 13-17 years of age does not require a designated skill level. After receiving the judges’ decisions in all categories including a Best of Show Category. Johnson will personally award cash prizes and ribbons to President’s Choice Category winners for their outstanding entries in each skill level.
On Friday in room A, expo attendees will be treated to a number of demonstrations that include woodturning, general and study references and chip carving with a knife sharpening demonstration taking place in the main show room.
In room B, demonstrations will include photographing carvings, the pattern and process to design composition of carving, finishing a carving for competition, and shore bird decoys.
On Saturday, in room A, demonstrations will include painting, competition, art shows, and marketing, character carving and painting, and beginner carving.
In room B there will be stoning and burning enhancements, and character head carving. A knife sharpening demonstration will take place inside the show room.
During the two-day show vendors will be displaying hundreds of wood art items, carving tools and wood supplies for sale.
There will also be a silent auction for prospective wood carvers or turners as well as the general public. All will have an opportunity to win a number of donated prizes that include carving instruction books, power carving kits, catalogs, carving aprons and heavy duty power tools. Two grand prizes and a variety of gift certificates have been donated by the club as prizes. To keep things exciting, gift baskets created by club members will be raffled off daily.
General admission tickets are $7 for one day or $12 for two days. Children under 12 are admitted free of charge.
For more information, visit www.flwoodartexpo.com or call 716-628-7082.
