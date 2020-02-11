Works created by artists from across the country come together for one of the nation’s most prestigious exhibitions. The National Art Exhibition displays of traditional 2D media. Entries were selected via our 2020 juror Dawn Emerson.
View this exhibit on display through March 25 at the Visual Arts Center.
This exhibit is free to view during regular hours. The Visual Arts Center will also be open the following Sundays for NAE visitors:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23
10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 1
10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 8
10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 15
Guided docent tours will happen on the following dates:
1 p.m. Feb. 14
1 p.m. Feb.18
1 p.m. Feb. 29
1 p.m. March 13
Poetry Night will be at 7 p.m. March 4. This free event will feature readings of selected poems inspired by NAE paintings.
Galleries are always free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Check out the website for details on events, exhibits, classes, workshops and more.
