In Studio B, the ice skating entertainment venue on board Wonder of the Seas, a unique story of the earth’s changing seasons is told through the movements and feats performed by Olympic-level skaters. Every performance is accentuated by innovative projection mapping, colorful lighting and images and sound that transform the venue from one season to the next.
Wonder Playscape is an underwater-themed, outdoor play area with 11 different ways to play day and night, including multilevel slides, climbing walls, imaginative puzzles and an interactive mural that comes to life by touch.
Central Park is one of the eight distinct neighborhoods aboard Wonder of the Seas and home to more than 20,000 real plants. Vacationers can take in the outdoors as they stroll along the neighborhood’s walking paths, peruse shops or dine al fresco in one of four restaurants, including Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar.
Photo provided by Royal Caribbean International’
Photo provided by Royal Caribbean International’
Photo provided by Royal Caribbean International’
Vacationers of all ages will enjoy new adventures and returning favorites across eight unique neighborhoods on Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas.
Highlights include the Suite Neighborhood; a new southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar serving up southern staples and new twists on classics and Wonder Playscape, an all-new interactive outdoor play area. Also on deck are signature experiences like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; rock-climbing walls and the Central Park neighborhood lined with more than 20,000 real plants.
The ship set sail on 7-night cruises to the Caribbean and Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale before heading to Barcelona, Spain and Rome to kick off summer vacations in the Mediterranean in May. In November, Wonder returns to explore the tropical shores of the Caribbean and The Bahamas from its year-round home, Port Canaveral.
