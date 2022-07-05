Vacationers of all ages will enjoy new adventures and returning favorites across eight unique neighborhoods on Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas.

Highlights include the Suite Neighborhood; a new southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar serving up southern staples and new twists on classics and Wonder Playscape, an all-new interactive outdoor play area. Also on deck are signature experiences like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; rock-climbing walls and the Central Park neighborhood lined with more than 20,000 real plants.

The ship set sail on 7-night cruises to the Caribbean and Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale before heading to Barcelona, Spain and Rome to kick off summer vacations in the Mediterranean in May. In November, Wonder returns to explore the tropical shores of the Caribbean and The Bahamas from its year-round home, Port Canaveral.

