Wreath auction to benefit Edison and Ford Winter Estates

"The auction is a way for anyone to help preserve the legacy of Thomas Edison," said Mike Flanders, President and CEO at Edison and Ford Winter Estates. "This year more than ever, we need the community's support to help us restore the gardens back to their magnificent beauty."
Edison and Ford Winter Estates is partnering with the Fort Myers Woman's Community Club for its annual wreath auction from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 at 2350 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.
Dozens of handmade, unique holiday wreaths will be auctioned, with the proceeds benefiting restoration and preservation efforts at the Estates.
The auction will take place in the river pavilion, along the Caloosahatchee River. Guests will be able to stroll the decorated grounds during Holiday Nights, and appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets for the wreath auction are $20 (includes "Holiday Nights" admission) per person and may be purchased at EdisonFord.org. Advance, online registration is required by Nov. 28. Space is limited.
