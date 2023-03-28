'Xanadu' is '80s hilarity on wheels

"Xanadu" follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira (Caitlin Ellis), who descends from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., in 1980. She is on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny (Joey Panek), to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco.

 Photo courtesy of the Venice Theatre

"Xanadu" brings campy '80s fun on roller skates to Venice Theatre's Pinkerton through April 16. 

This Tony Award-nominated musical adventure about following your dreams sets just the right satirical tone for critics and audiences alike. 


