'Xanadu' is '80s hilarity on wheels

"Xanadu" follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira (Caitlin Ellis), who descends from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., in 1980. She is on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny (Joey Panek), to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first roller disco.
"Xanadu" brings campy '80s fun on roller skates to Venice Theatre's Pinkerton through April 16.
This Tony Award-nominated musical adventure about following your dreams sets just the right satirical tone for critics and audiences alike.
But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters (Alyssa Goudy as Melpomene and Jamie Becker as Calliope) take advantage of the situation. Chaos abounds.
Co-Director/Choreographer Katrina Ploof says, "It's set in the '80s. Everything is odd." Co-directing and choreographing with Ploof is Venice Theatre dance instructor Vanessa Russo. Joining the romantic co-stars and muses on stage are local actors Ken Basque in the Gene Kelly role of Danny/Xeus, Tanner Fults as Young Danny and Terpsichore, Charlotte Crowley as Thalia, Brenna Griffith as Erato and Julie Kulin as Euterpre. Kristin Collins rounds out the ensemble as lead skater and coach.
This hilarious spoof of the Olivia Newton-John movie goes nostalgic on big hair, shoulder pads, leg warmers, ruthless business and music from the Electric Light Orchestra. The musical features original chart-topping tunes like "Evil Woman, "Strange Magic," and "All Over the World" written by Jeff Lynne and made famous by ELO. John Farrar, best known as the late Olivia Newton-John's favorite songwriter, adds drama and romance with "Magic," "Suddenly" and "Have You Ever Been Mellow?"
