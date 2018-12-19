When Evelyn Dales and her husband Greg founded the community-based, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit Open Studio in 2010 they could not have imagined that one day they would be co-sponsoring weekly Open Mic events with Mango Bistro owners Marie Laforge and Ricardo Ruggiero.
Their mission was and still is “To support and encourage the creative spirit in people of all ages and abilities. Its activities may include, but are not limited to, providing space and equipment for artists, teachers and entrepreneurs with new small business ideas.”
Their main focus, however, was always “to support the reduction of man’s carbon footprint upon the earth and promote sustainable practices that could protect or rebuild the world’s natural environment.” Over the years The Open Studio (TOS) has successfully achieved its mission by providing space and mentoring for beginning entrepreneurs.
Visitors to the TOS Old Englewood Road campus will discover a number of thriving businesses: Englewood Homegrown-edible landscaping/nursery, The Real Juice Bar, The Pottery, and The Artists’ Gallery. They also offer sustainable organic gardening and garden maintenance programs, stress management instruction, and a variety of workshops and retreats. A complete list of TOS partner businesses, instructors, and service providers may be found on their website: www.TheOpenStudio.org. For group tours, picnics, or retreats, contact admin@theopenstudio.org.
Although TOS often provided a venue for aspiring musicians of any genre or ability level, space was limited, and their outdoor facility often proved inadequate. That’s when Mango Bistro came into the picture. “Evelyn and Greg Dales approached us to see if we would be willing to host weekly events at Mango Bistro, and we loved the idea of providing a place for local talent to perform. We are surrounded by incredible musicians, but some of them do not necessarily have a band to perform with, or they may not have the time to play a whole gig. We give them a chance to perform, and everyone enjoys the laid back feel as well as the opportunity to connect with other musicians. It has been amazing to work with Bill Lundgren, Backyard Events Manager of The Open Studio and his wife, Judi Jenkins, along with Evelyn and Greg Dales, co-owners of The Open Studio, who all show up on Open Mic night to help make it happen,” explained Laforge, who offers a short menu with a variety of plates to share (or not) at her Bistro.
It’s also important to note that Mango Bistro donates a portion of Open Mic night proceeds to TOS.
“Tax-deductible donations received during Open Mic area are earmarked for scholarships and grants directly related to the program for such items as music lessons, instrument repairs, musician mentoring, and music-related workshops,” added Bill Lundgren.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday a free Open Mic night benefiting The Open Studio is being held at Mango Bistro, 301 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Musicians are welcome to sign up for individual or small group performances by calling Bill Lundgren at 941-500-3443.
TOS is 100 percent dependent on donations for expanding programs and maintaining a campus located at 380 Old Englewood Road, Englewood.
