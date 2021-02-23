Yesterday ... and today

Tom Vincent, The Beatlemaniax-USA tribute’s Paul McCartney, remembered going to see his idol in concert.
“Here I am, a major fan. What am I doing so far away from him?” he wondered.
Unlike him, fans at a Beatlemaniax-USA concert see the band up close, as if they were at Liverpool’s Cavern Club.
The Gulf Theater audience gets a ticket to ride into an experience they could never have had at a Beatles concert, from a group that prides itself on nailing all the details — from era-appropriate instruments to hair, costumes, left-handed playing and zany camaraderie.
Their leader, Orlin Stoyanov, calls his colleagues “the lads.”
They use Liverpudlian slang and accents, on and off stage.
“I’ve been doing their accents ever since I first heard them,” said Bennett Wise, a self-described Beatles fanatic who’s the group’s John Lennon. “I was enamored with those accents.”
“I’ve been trying to talk like The Beatles since I was in my twenties,” chimed in drummer Jimmy Rizzo.
“We’re fans, too,” said Vincent. “We all love The Beatles. We aren’t just doing this because it’s a gig.”
The Fort Lauderdale-based group performs Beatles classics from the touring years, 1962-1966, and re-creates songs from the 1967-1970 studio years, numbers The Beatles never performed in concert.
“And now we’re going into the new territory of the later Beatles, all the way through the end of their career,” said Stoyanov, the group’s George Harrison. “No other Beatles tribute band in South Florida does full costumes and as authentic a show as we do.”
It was a job requirement, for instance, that Tom Vincent be a left-handed bass player like McCartney. It helped that Vincent owned the right kind of Rickenbacker, too.
“We’re one of only two Florida tributes that has a left-handed McCartney, using just two mikes and doubling up on one,” said Stoyanov. “That was a trademark for them, and it is for us.”
Drummer Jimmy Rizzo has been playing along with Beatles records since he was 11 and performing in rock bands since 16.
“My favorite drummer is Ringo Starr,” he said. “He wasn’t a showboat, throwing his sticks in the air, taking solos. But his groove, playing the correct type of beat for each song, was unmatched. Nobody could serve the music the way he did.
“He’s a left-handed drummer playing a right-handed kit, which makes things interesting. And challenging for a right-handed player like me to play like him!”
But COVID-19 threw The Beatlemaniax-USA an even bigger challenge. Their leader, their bass player and their drummer all retired or left the group.
“We have an almost-brand-new crew here, but they aren’t new to the music,” said Stoyanov. “If anything good has come of the pandemic, I’ve found some great musicians who’ve added even more authenticity to the show. We’ve taken the instrument brands and models to a whole new level.”
“It’s quite a learning curve coming into a new group,” Wise confessed. “But it’s really a ‘band’ feel, very accepting, very nurturing, all of us working toward a common goal, helping each other get to where we need to be.”
Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Staff and guests (but not artists) are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. Hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.
