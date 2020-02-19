Enjoy a new and exciting event tradition: the Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival Feb. 21-23, at City Marketplace in Punta Gorda.
The event intertwines food, live music, arts and crafts. Choose food from a diverse menu cooked fresh onsite. Seafood, meat and vegetarian offerings with a variety of side dishes and of course tantalizing desserts. In breaks between performances, shop a marketplace of fine arts, crafts and select fine products.
While eating, listen to some of Florida’s top bands.
Friday performances are the Billy Rice Band (country rock), Brenda Watty & Her Peeps (jazz, R&B, Motown) and Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band).
Saturday enjoy Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty tribute band), Dr. Dave Band (classic rock, country, bluegrass), Love Alive (Heart Tribute Band), Double Your Trouble (Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Band) and CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion (blues, soul, roots).
Sunday performers are West Coast Steel Pan Band (jazz, Caribbean), The Verge (classic rock ’70s to present) and Reverend Barry & the Funk (funk, soul).
Bands and performance times subject to change.
