Despite not being able to welcome visitors into the museum, The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature's educators and staff are continuing to work behind the scenes caring for the animals and the collections and developing new ways to connect with the community.
The newest resource, Museum From Home, offers out-of-this-world adventures — you don't even have to leave your house to experience them. This one-stop-shop of virtual connections includes homeschool resources and entertaining and educational videos — fit for all ages — about the museum, animals, the world around us and even the people who work here.
On the new Learning Resources for Kids page you can explore printable PDFs and videos with simple activities that families and classrooms can do together. These activities can be adapted for a variety of materials and age groups.
There are also sharing new videos every weekday at noon on the Facebook page and posting past videos to The Bishop's YouTube channel. Then, at 3 p.m. on Saturdays, the museum offers Tales Under the Tree, a special story time for kids.
There is also Pathways, a smartphone and tablet-based app that helps you explore many of the objects in the unique exhibitions and the sometimes-surprising stories behind them.
All of these activities and resources are free.
Noon Mondays
Manatee Minute of Zen featuring the relaxing view from the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat
Noon Tuesdays
Star Talk Tuesdays feature Planetarium Manager Howard Hochhalter
Noon Wednesdays
Wow Wednesdays focus on a new fun and fascinating topic each week
Noon Thursdays
In My Backyard features staff and associates sharing stories about their own backyards.
Noon Fridays
Meet the Manatees with one of our Animal Care staff members.
3 p.m. Saturdays
Tales Under the Tree, a science and nature themed virtual story time.
Pathways
The newest Pathway celebrates our watery world — after all, this month is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day — and lets you travel the water cycle as a tiny water droplet. This six-million-year-journey will take you from the ocean to the manatee habitat, all without leaving your house.
Pathways is our free smartphone and tablet-based app that helps you explore many of the objects in our unique exhibitions and the sometimes-surprising stories behind them.
Although you can’t currently experience the museum objects in person, the guide still provides compelling connections for the chronically curious with customized graphics, video, audio and more.
Simply go to your app store and search for "Bishop Pathways" to download and explore.
For more information, visit www.BishopScience.org or www.facebook.com/BishopScienceFL.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.