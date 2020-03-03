Supergroup The Hit Men will be performing at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW in Fort Myers on March 5.
The Hit Men, classic rock’s unique supergroup of legendary side men, are the 2019 recipients of Nashville’s Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum first-ever Road Warriors Award, given to them to honor “their years of dedication to the music and the countless miles … that they have traveled in delivering so many hits throughout the world.”
From stardom for most of their careers, The Hit Men are five brilliant musicians who recorded and/or toured with the artists whose hits they play, including the biggest names in rock history from Paul McCartney and Elton John, to Frankie Valli, Foreigner, The Who, Toto, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, The Rascals and more. They’re the real deal, appearing on some 85 albums, many of them gold and platinum. They are the actual artists you heard in concert and on the original versions of classic rock’s most important songs.
In their spectacular multi-media show, The Hit Men not only play the classic rock hits they helped rocket to the top of the Billboard charts, they also share fascinating insider back stories about their days on the road and in recording studios with rock royalty.
From transistor radios, vinyl, 8-track tapes and cassettes to the Sony Walkman, CD’s, digital downloads and the Apple iPod, The Hit Men have seen and heard it all. And they have the stories to go with it. They play rock’s greatest hits the way you first heard them; they’re the guys who made and played the soundtrack of your life.
The Hit Men are: keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro; lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan; bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz, keyboardist; percussionist and vocalist Russ Velazquez; and drummer and vocalist, Steve Murphy.
You may not know their names, but you went to their concerts, heard them on the radio, watched them on TV and bought their records. They have appeared on over 85 albums, won multiple gold and platinum recording awards, Emmy nominations, Telly Awards, Clio Awards and more, including the first-ever Road Warriors Award from the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.