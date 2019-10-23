The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Oscar Scherer State Park, Friends of Oscar Scherer Park, the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department and the Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 7th Annual Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park Oct. 25-26.
Volunteers have been hard at work again this year creating new props, new and improved kid’s activities and games, a friendly Trick or Treat Trail, and stuff that will haunt you as you walk through the deep, dark haunted forest. Be sure to bring a can of food (your donation will support the All Faiths Food Bank) to trade in for a token that you can use as a “safe escape.”
If you dare, embark on a nighttime adventure on Haunted Trails through the darkened woods. You never know what frightening figures you might encounter and if you’re lucky, you might just make it out alive. Warning: Scary Trail is not suitable for young children or the faint at heart.
Dance your way past the Dead-Beat Disco but beware of the graveyard as you make your way to The Haunted House sponsored by the Nokomis Fire Department. Frightfully good fun, if you dare. Warning: Haunted House is not suitable for young children.
For younger Halloween enthusiasts, trick or treat trail around Lake Osprey. The trick or treat trail features booths, activities and interactive games, and of course, candy. Don’t miss the glow in the dark “Little Monster Manor” Fun House and Shadow Puppet Theater.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free for anyone 5 and under.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.