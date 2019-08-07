By Brad Leo Lyon
Lyon Productions
Residents and beyond will have the chance to audition for a new movie filming in Charlotte County on Aug. 10.
“Killer Keg,” a horror comedy in the realm of “Groundhog Day” meets “Happy Death Day,” is holding an open public casting call at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Participants need only be 18 years of age or older to attend and no experience is required.
Although “Killer Keg’s” cast is expected to feature several familiar faces, those participating in the audition will not just be competing to appear in the background. Numerous speaking roles are being considered and the director will be on hand personally to judge performances.
“Killer Keg” is being produced by the Lyon Productions studio which counts over two dozen feature films and TV episodes amongst its credits. Lyon Productions will also be hiring crew in the area and providing a limited number of internships for those looking to get started in the film industry.
“Florida has a rich tradition in the film industry that goes back decades,” director Brad Lyon shared. “Miami, Orlando and even Tampa Bay have been used often but we feel the Charlotte County area has been an often-overlooked gem. We’re hoping to help change that.”
For further information, visit KillerKeg.com, the Lyon Productions’ Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LyonMotionPictures or email Brad@LyonMotionPictures.com.
