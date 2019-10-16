A night you won't forget at 'A Night to Remember'

“Ring In The Holidays” will be Dec. 13-15 at the Military Heritage Museum.

Roaring Lions Productions, presents their debut event “A Night to Remember,” running Oct. 18-20 at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.

This musical showcase promises to bring the audience to their feet, featuring top local talent, including the 2015 Charlotte Idol Winner, Carylon Pitts and 2018 Charlotte Idol winner, Tiffanie Love, plus Sarai Sapp, Jennifer Zangari, Elizabeth Rogers, Nicole Christian, Danielle Stroesser and Sara Del Castillo, just to name a few Charlotte Idol notables. Rounding out the cast are Kat Denault, Marian Cascone, Marcia Runkle, Trinity, Dave and Dwight Pitts.

This cast delivers powerhouse performances of an array of music from pop song favorites to Broadway classics.

Taking us on this musical journey are MC’s Jenifer Bettencourt and Gene Callen.

Under the creative direction of Celene Evans Galvan and Edwin Perez who also served as choreographer and costumes, “A Night to Remember” will be unforgettable.

RLP founder, Celene Evans Galvan, has participated in the performing arts most of her adult life, including emceeing Dancing With The Charlotte Stars and as current actress with the Charlotte Players, Galvan started Roaring Lions Productions due to her passion for the arts and her love for the community.

Galvan and her production company have a mission to expand the culture of arts though diversity within Charlotte County and the greater Southwest Florida area.

Roaring Lions Productions currently has a special Christmas showcase, “Ringing In the Holidays,” featuring a special performance from the Elite Fine Arts Academy set to run Dec. 13-15 at the Military Heritage Museum.

