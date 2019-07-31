By Laurie Colton
Venice Theatre
“Urinetown” returns to the area 11 years after Venice Theatre first brought it to the stage. This time, VT’s SummerStock program for theater-career-bound students will present the musical on its MainStage through Aug. 11. Performances are Thursday through Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
“Urinetown,” with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, won three Tony Awards after its Broadway opening in 2002. It also won three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards.
The story is set in a town plagued by a water drought, causing private toilet facilities to be banned. An evil corporation, The Urine Good Company, is managing the supply by charging people to use public toilets. Refusal or inability to pay results in a person being hauled off to Urinetown. Out of the mass of this miserable population, a hero rises to lead his fellow citizens against the tyranny.
An odd premise (not to mention, title) for a musical, but audiences and critics embrace it.
When Venice Theatre produced the show in 2008, Brad Wages directed and choreographed, earning praise from Sarasota Magazine editor Kay Kipling for assembling “one of the strongest casts in recent memory” and his “confident, clever choreography.”
Wages returns to helm this production with musical director Peter Madpak. The dark and dreary look of Urinetown is being created by scenic designer Brian Freeman, costume designer Jeannette Rybicki and lighting designer Cindy Carruth. Casey Deiter designs sound and Lisa Million is Stage Manager
Tickets are on sale at the theatre’s box office, online at www.venicetheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115. The theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice. Summer box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour before show time. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for college students, and $12 for students through 12th grade.
The SummerStock cast will also perform as part of the 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival on Wednesday evenings tonight and Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Their cabaret is a retrospective of past SummerStock shows including “West Side Story,” “Oklahoma,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
