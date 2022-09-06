Art Center Sarasota launches 'Youth Saturdays'

 PROVIDED BY Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota has launched “Youth Saturdays,” a free arts education initiative aimed at budding young artists 6 to 15 years old. These intensive, three-hour workshops will be taught by a team of dedicated ACS instructors and high school teaching assistants. During each Youth Saturday session, participants will first learn a new artistic skill — and then use it to create an original work of art. “Youth Saturday” classes will be offered every Saturday from Sept. 10 to Dec. 17.

According to Kinsey Robb, Art Center Sarasota’s executive director, this innovative initiative is empowering on many levels. “The free workshops are a logical extension of Art Center Sarasota’s mission to serve our community,” she says. “It’s a great resource for parents to expose their children to the arts. It’s a powerful learning opportunity both for participants and our high school volunteers. After all, the most in-depth way to learn and retain a creative skill is to teach it to someone else.” She adds that the high school teaching assistants receive mentoring and school credits for their time.


