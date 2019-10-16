Lying In State

Back row: Garry Seddon, Bob La Salle, Henry Reisinger Jr. and Jim Manns. Front row: Judy Glynn, Judy Tilley and Trish Campbell.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY Crystal Coluzzi

For the second production of its 33rd season, the Lemon Bay Playhouse will present “Lying In State,” by David C. Hyer and directed by Ric Goodwin. This comedy reflects the age in which we live.

A state senator has died in a ridiculous gun accident and it has made him a national hero. Everyone is searching for something: the local political leaders are looking for someone to fill his seat, his ex-wife is looking for a bugler to play for his funeral, and a host of other zany characters are looking for love, votes, the right casket and a purple squirrel named Mel.

Reserved seat tickets are $23. Student tickets are $14.

