Zoe Sarnak brings a bit of her ‘downtown vibe’

Socially and environmentally aware, Zoe Sarnak’s music is driven by evocative voices who see life from the outside and strive to bring a little light through soaring chords and irresistible beats.

 Photo courtesy of The Hermitage Artist Retreat

The Hermitage Artist Retreat is pleased to announce the second annual concert in the Ruby E. Crosby Alumni Music Series at the Hermitage, featuring award-winning composer and lyricist Zoe Sarnak.

Sarnak is a New York City-based Hermitage alum whose songs and musicals have premiered throughout New York, Los Angeles and across the United States. Sarnak will perform her original songs, including some of her latest work. 


   
