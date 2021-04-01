1000th robot-guided orthopedic surgery performed at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte recently celebrated the completion of the 1,000th minimally invasive orthopedic surgery.
Now, more than 1,000 surgeries have been performed by a robotics team led by orthopedic surgeons Nicholas Connors, M.D., and Ronald Constine, M.D., both independent surgeons on medical staff at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, using the hospital’s robotic-arm assisted technology as a surgical option for:
• Partial knee replacement, offering a treatment option for those living with painful early to mid-stage osteoarthritis of the knee, affecting only one or two components of the knee, and who prefer a less invasive surgery and more rapid recovery than total knee arthroplasty.
• Total knee replacement, offering a treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis of the knee.
•Total hip arthroplasty, also known as total hip replacement, designed for patients who suffer from non-inflammatory or inflammatory degenerative joint disease.
Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons use this technology to create a personalized surgical plan to identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. During the procedure, tactile, visual, auditory feedback, and real-time data assists the surgeon in preparing the joint and placing the implants in the desired orientation with more accuracy. With this level of planning and surgical accuracy, patients may experience a more natural feeling joint and motion.
To learn more about this and other robotic-arm assisted surgical options available at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, visit www.BayfrontCharlotte.com.
