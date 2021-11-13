By MCC
Lung cancer is a formidable and often deadly disease. According to the World Health Organization, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths across the globe, annually claiming the lives of more than 1.75 million people.
Certain lifestyle choices can greatly reduce a person’s risk for lung cancer. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that cigarette smoking is the number one risk factor for lung cancer, linked to about 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths in the United States. People who choose not to smoke cigarettes or smokers who decide to quit can greatly reduce their risk for lung cancer.
Lung cancer screening is another choice people can make to reduce their risk of dying from lung cancer. Understanding screening, including what it involves, who should be screened and what its risks are, can help anyone concerned about lung cancer make the most informed decision possible.
What is lung cancer screening?
The Foundation for Lung Cancer notes that lung cancer screening involves testing with a low-dose computed tomography, which is sometimes referred to as low-dose CT or LDCT. This test is the only lung cancer screening test recommended by the CDC.
During the test, patients lie on a table and an X-ray machine uses a low dose of radiation to make detailed images of the lungs. The screening takes just a few minutes and is not invasive or painful.
Who should be screened?
According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, people who meet certain criteria should be screened with LDCT every year. Those criteria include:
• People between the ages of 55 and 80
• People who are current smokers or have quit within the past 15 years
• People who have a history of heavy smoking
The Foundation for Lung Cancer notes that the formula for calculating a 30-pack year history can help people determine if they have histories of heavy smoking. That formula takes the number of packs smoked per day multiplied by the number of years smoking. So someone who has smoked one pack a day for 30 years has a 30-pack year history, while someone who has smoked two packs a day for 15 years has a 30-pack year history as well. Each person would be considered a heavy smoker.
Are there risks associated with lung cancer screening?
The CDC notes that there are at least three risks associated with lung cancer screening:
• False-positive result: Lung cancer screenings sometimes indicate a person has lung cancer even when there is no cancer present. This false-positive result can trigger follow-up tests and surgeries that are unnecessary and potentially risky.
• Overdiagnosis: Lung cancer screening tests sometimes find cases of cancer that may never have caused problems for the patient. Known as overdiagnosis, this situation can lead to treatment that is unnecessary.
• Cancer risk: The radiation from repeated lung cancer screenings can cause cancer in otherwise healthy people.
