Impaired driving can be a deadly part of prom and graduation season and AAA wants to change that. The Auto Club Group is activating its AAA PROMise program from now through the end of the school year.
AAA PROMise encourages teens and their parents to talk about the dangers of underage drinking, illegal drug use and impaired driving. This includes having a plan for a safe way home during prom and graduation season. Should a teen be in danger of driving impaired or riding with someone who may be impaired, they can call their parents. Their parents can then pick them up and AAA will tow the family car home free of charge, AAA member or not. All the parent has to do is call 800-AAA-HELP and recognize that their teen made the right choice to reach out for help.
“None of this works unless parents and teens have real conversations about the dangers of impaired driving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “When young drivers decide to celebrate with alcohol or drugs, the party can end very quickly. AAA hopes to save lives by educating students and making sure parents have a plan in place in case their teen can’t get home safely.”
AAA urges schools to get involved
Florida high schools are encouraged to order their free kit at AAA.com/Promise. Over 500 high schools participated in the program last year across the Auto Club Group footprint, including 80 in Florida.
Sobering statistics (NHTSA)
• Teen drivers (15– 19 years of age) have the highest rate of motor vehicle crashes among all age groups in the United States.
• On average, most American teenagers first consume alcohol at 14, which is shortly before the earliest age that most states will grant young drivers a learner’s permit.
• While teens 18 to 19 had the highest rates of alcohol-related crashes, 15-year-olds came in with the third-highest rate.
• Even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability. In 2016, over 2,000 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes where drivers had lower alcohol levels (BACs of .01 to .07 g/dL).
According to a AAA survey conducted last year:
• 39 percent of high school teens admit they or their friends would likely be under the influence of drugs or alcohol sometime during prom or graduation season.
• 87 percent of teens believe their peers are likely to drive impaired instead of calling their parent of guardian for help because they are afraid of getting in trouble.
• 23 percent of teens have ridden in a car with an impaired driver.
• 28 percent of teens have called their parents at least once to pick them up either because they or their ride was impaired.
• 83 percent of teens support a program that offers to two the family vehicle home for free to avoid the risk of anyone driving impaired even when it means admitting to their parents or guardians that they’ve been drinking an/or using drugs.
The 2018 AAA Teen Survey was conducted online among teens ages 16 to 19 living in The Auto Club Group territory from Jan. 5, 2018 to Jan. 12, 2018. A total of 1,000 teens completed the survey. Results have a margin of error of ± 3.1 percentage points. Total survey responses are weighted by gender and the state teen population to ensure reliable and accurate representation of teens in The Auto Club Group territory.
For more information, visit AAA at AAA.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.