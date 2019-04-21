The Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs was held on April 6 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, in Punta Gorda.

The Charlotte County Community Services presented the event featuring vendors, face painting, arts and crafts, a magic show, Smokey the Bear and the Easter Bunny.

For information on upcoming events, including the 55th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 20, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.

