The Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs was held on April 6 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, in Punta Gorda.
The Charlotte County Community Services presented the event featuring vendors, face painting, arts and crafts, a magic show, Smokey the Bear and the Easter Bunny.
For information on upcoming events, including the 55th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 20, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.